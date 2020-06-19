Financial Contrast: Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Pintec Technology alerts:

0.3% of Pintec Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Pintec Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Pintec Technology has a beta of -0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 256% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pintec Technology and Zoom Video Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pintec Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Zoom Video Communications 2 10 12 0 2.42

Zoom Video Communications has a consensus price target of $195.05, suggesting a potential downside of 19.26%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Pintec Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pintec Technology and Zoom Video Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pintec Technology $184.61 million 0.24 $310,000.00 N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 109.45 $25.31 million $0.09 2,684.11

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Pintec Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Pintec Technology and Zoom Video Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pintec Technology N/A N/A N/A Zoom Video Communications 6.04% 6.29% 3.64%

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Pintec Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users. Its technology platform include a lending solution for borrowers to originate loans; a lending solution for borrowers who want to finance online purchases; and a wealth management solution for asset management companies and insurance companies to facilitate the sales of products. Pintec Technology Holdings Limited has a strategic cooperation agreement with China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation to develop digital lending technologies in China; a strategic partnership with Best Wonder Co. Ltd. to develop digital lending solutions to support small and micro-sized enterprises; and a partnership with China UnionPay Merchant Services Co., Ltd. to develop customized digital lending solutions to serve small and micro-sized enterprises. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting. It serves education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries, as well as individuals. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.