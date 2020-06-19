Financial Contrast: CNFinance (CNF) & Its Peers

CNFinance (NYSE: CNF) is one of 40 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare CNFinance to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CNFinance has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNFinance’s rivals have a beta of -0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CNFinance and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNFinance 0 0 1 0 3.00 CNFinance Competitors 404 1195 1235 70 2.33

CNFinance currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.04%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 26.23%. Given CNFinance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CNFinance is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of CNFinance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CNFinance and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNFinance 12.28% 9.53% 2.46% CNFinance Competitors -1.40% -9.53% 1.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNFinance and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CNFinance $444.17 million $77.36 million 3.70 CNFinance Competitors $5.87 billion $886.94 million 8.67

CNFinance’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than CNFinance. CNFinance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

CNFinance beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About CNFinance

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property. It operates through a network of 73 branches and sub-branches. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

