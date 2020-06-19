Financial Analysis: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) vs. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Amkor Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $3.06 billion 1.74 -$114.93 million $1.48 34.10 Amkor Technology $4.05 billion 0.72 $120.89 million $0.56 21.57

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. Amkor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Solar and Amkor Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 4 8 0 2.43 Amkor Technology 1 2 1 0 2.00

First Solar currently has a consensus price target of $56.23, suggesting a potential upside of 11.41%. Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $11.18, suggesting a potential downside of 7.49%. Given First Solar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Solar is more favorable than Amkor Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.5% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.3% of Amkor Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 1.42% 6.13% 4.40% Amkor Technology 4.82% 10.69% 4.56%

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services. Its packages employ wirebond, flip chip, copper clip, and other interconnect technologies. The company also provides semiconductor testing services, such as wafer and final test services; flip chip scale package products for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory, and as applications processors in mobile devices; and flip chip ball grid array products for various networking, storage, computing, and consumer applications. In addition, it offers wafer-level CSP packages used in power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, and specialty silicon; Wafer-level fan-out packages used in ICs; and silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure. Further, the company provides lead frame packages that are used in electronic devices for low to medium pin count applications; substrate-based wirebond packages, which are used to connect a die to a substrate; micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electro-mechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules, which are used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid state drives. It primarily serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and contract foundries. Amkor Technology, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

