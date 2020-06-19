Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP reduced its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 90.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 107,142 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 117,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,328,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,586,000 after acquiring an additional 165,607 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,417,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,705,000 after acquiring an additional 828,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

