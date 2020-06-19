Federal Realty Investment Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 716 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,019% compared to the average volume of 64 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 815,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,968,000 after purchasing an additional 55,608 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 12,820 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 8,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $135.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 4.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $141.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.66 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

