Federal Realty Investment Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 716 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,019% compared to the average daily volume of 64 call options.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $138.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $88.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $64.11 and a one year high of $141.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

