ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 929,300 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ExlService by 596.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ExlService by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in ExlService by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in ExlService by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded ExlService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ExlService from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The company had a trading volume of 81,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,789. ExlService has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.19 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

