Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director William Walmsley Hall Acquires 5,000 Shares

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director William Walmsley Hall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of EVFM opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVFM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evofem Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

