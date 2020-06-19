Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director William Walmsley Hall Acquires 5,000 Shares

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) Director William Walmsley Hall purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $14,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of EVFM opened at $2.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.30. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $2.78 and a 12-month high of $7.50.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.
