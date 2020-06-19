Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 561.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,278 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,518,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,285 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,861 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,395,000 after acquiring an additional 50,111 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,128,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,043 shares during the period. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.44.

Evergy stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Evergy had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

In other Evergy news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evergy

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

