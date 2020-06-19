Evercore Reiterates “C$55.00” Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Evercore set a C$55.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.78.

Shares of ENB opened at C$43.31 on Tuesday. Enbridge has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$43.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.49. The stock has a market cap of $88.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.63, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.85 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 308.57%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

