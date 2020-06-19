Evercore Analysts Give Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) a C$75.00 Price Target

Evercore set a C$75.00 price objective on Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$79.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$72.15.

TSE TRP opened at C$60.33 on Tuesday. Tc Pipelines has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion and a PE ratio of 13.71.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0900002 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

