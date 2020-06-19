Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.58% of Eventbrite worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,177,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,742 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,000,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 465,194 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,336,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,079 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,271,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,281,000 after acquiring an additional 417,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,218,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,568,000 after acquiring an additional 51,171 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eventbrite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:EB opened at $9.27 on Friday. Eventbrite Inc has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The company has a market cap of $821.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.40.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $49.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.78 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 51.80% and a negative net margin of 69.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

