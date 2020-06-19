Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $109.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of EEFT stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $101.37. The stock had a trading volume of 74,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,068. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.50.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $583.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

