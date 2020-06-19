Eric J. Foss Acquires 5,460 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Director Eric J. Foss purchased 5,460 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,761.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CI opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

