Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.07% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 7.9% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $77.55. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $280.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

