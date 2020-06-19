Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ready Capital Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ready Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of RC stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $497.72 million, a P/E ratio of -296.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32. Ready Capital has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.35). Ready Capital had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $22.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,192.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,878,000 after purchasing an additional 462,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,574,000 after purchasing an additional 353,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,295,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ready Capital by 188.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 234,827 shares in the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ready Capital news, COO Gary Taylor bought 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $49,665.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.90%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

