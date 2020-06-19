Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dominion Energy Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Dominion Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on D. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Dominion Energy has a 12-month low of $57.79 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $81.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of D. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.