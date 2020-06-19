Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Townsquare Media Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Townsquare Media in a report issued on Tuesday, June 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. Barrington Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Townsquare Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE TSQ opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04. The company has a market cap of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -55.56 and a beta of 1.93. Townsquare Media has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $10.34.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. 44.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

