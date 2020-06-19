Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ChemoCentryx Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChemoCentryx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.32). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

CCXI stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.46. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $65.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 2.08.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 192.93% and a negative return on equity of 100.55%.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 90,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $5,906,205.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,413,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $231,097.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,272,758 shares in the company, valued at $125,024,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 469,960 shares of company stock worth $28,313,162 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,740,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,389 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,521 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 900,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after purchasing an additional 75,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,460,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

