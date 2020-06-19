Enphase Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,741 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 60% compared to the typical volume of 13,588 call options.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $45.72 on Friday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $16.15 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,006,550 shares of company stock valued at $940,533,596. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 707.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 110,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,047,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Enphase Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.92.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.