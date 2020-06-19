Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Get Endo International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.00% and a negative net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Endo International will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Endo International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Endo International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.