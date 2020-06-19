Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Endo International from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Endo International in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Endo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Endo International has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.58.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Endo International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126,177 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endo International by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 61,911 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Endo International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 43,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Endo International by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 35,645 shares in the last quarter. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Endo International Company Profile
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
