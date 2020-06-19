Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.31.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $51.00 in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Enbridge by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Enbridge by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 202,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,496. The stock has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

