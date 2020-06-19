Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Barclays

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the game software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EA. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.97.

EA opened at $130.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.91. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The game software company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $93,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total transaction of $520,410.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,152 shares of company stock valued at $25,054,952 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 904.0% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

