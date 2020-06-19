Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.44 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.44 for the year. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EIX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

NYSE EIX opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day moving average of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1,415.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 552.8% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

