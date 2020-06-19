Eaton Vance Management Sells 8,619 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,619 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.06% of Wayfair worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

In other news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $74,901.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,362.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,547 shares in the company, valued at $785,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,163 shares of company stock worth $12,477,146. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

W opened at $200.65 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $209.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average is $102.64. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 3.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

