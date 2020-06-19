Duncan Tatton-Brown Purchases 8 Shares of Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,958 ($24.92) per share, with a total value of £156.64 ($199.36).

OCDO opened at GBX 1,961.50 ($24.96) on Friday. Ocado Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 994.01 ($12.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,249 ($28.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,971.73 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,449.77. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion and a PE ratio of -79.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.64) to GBX 1,350 ($17.18) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 1,700 ($21.64) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,437.92 ($18.30).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

