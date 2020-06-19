Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DUK. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

NYSE DUK opened at $85.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

