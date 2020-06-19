Drone Delivery Canada’s (FLT) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FLT stock opened at C$0.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Drone Delivery Canada has a 52 week low of C$0.50 and a 52 week high of C$1.29.

Drone Delivery Canada (CVE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Drone Delivery Canada will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada. The company offers drone delivery services consisting of Depot to Depot services, which focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse; and Depot to Consumer that offers logistics services from a retailer/warehouse direct to the consumers home or business location.

