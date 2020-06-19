Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 94,984 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,984 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.
In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.
