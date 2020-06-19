Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 94,984 Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 94.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,984 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $74.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.30. CyrusOne Inc has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -249.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.06.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,193 shares of company stock valued at $5,079,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

