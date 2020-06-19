Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 320,009 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 92.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 320,009 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Euronav were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronav currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EURN opened at $8.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.37. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $13.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.50.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.69 million. Euronav had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 29.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 37.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of December 12, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of vessels, including 43 very large crude carriers, 2 ULCCs, 26 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 1 LR1s.

