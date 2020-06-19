Driehaus Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

ROIC stock opened at $11.63 on Friday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

