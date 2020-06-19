Driehaus Capital Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 44,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $2,843,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,734,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

GSBC stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54. The stock has a market cap of $544.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSBC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.