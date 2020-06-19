Driehaus Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTGC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the first quarter worth about $7,245,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Hercules Capital by 147.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 592,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 352,671 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,977,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,262,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after acquiring an additional 167,362 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

HTGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $10.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hercules Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 29.46% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.78%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

