Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $22,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.33.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $378.97 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

