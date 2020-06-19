Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOM. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 ($4.45) to GBX 375 ($4.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Domino’s Pizza Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 225 ($2.86) to GBX 250 ($3.18) in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.55).

Shares of DOM opened at GBX 331.40 ($4.22) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 349.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 315.59. Domino’s Pizza Group has a twelve month low of GBX 218.90 ($2.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 372.80 ($4.74). The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 118.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9,124.00.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets.

