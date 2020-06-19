Dinesh C. Paliwal Purchases 9,174 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
BMY stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.
BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
