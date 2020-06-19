Dinesh C. Paliwal Purchases 9,174 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Director Dinesh C. Paliwal acquired 9,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BMY stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Stearns Financial Services Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 7,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 28,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 5,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

