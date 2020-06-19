DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP trimmed its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,639 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 222,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 383,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRH opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.85. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.72.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.23). DiamondRock Hospitality had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.78.

DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

