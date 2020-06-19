Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.96.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 9.6% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 163,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 256.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 323,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 232,378 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 283,308 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 320,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $47.08. 543,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,593. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $111.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

