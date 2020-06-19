Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €10.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.24) price objective by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €4.50 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.00 ($2.25) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €8.58 ($9.64).

ETR:LHA opened at €10.08 ($11.32) on Wednesday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 12 month high of €18.02 ($20.24). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.26.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

