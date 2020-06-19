Deutsche Bank Increases Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Price Target to GBX 2,100

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 2,100 ($26.73) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 21.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AHT. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.27) price target (up previously from GBX 1,250 ($15.91)) on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,700 ($34.36) to GBX 2,790 ($35.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.09) to GBX 2,500 ($31.82) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ashtead Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 3,000 ($38.18) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) in a report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,420.71 ($30.81).

AHT opened at GBX 2,665 ($33.92) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,341.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,261.85. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($12.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,797 ($35.60).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported GBX 175 ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 175.10 ($2.23) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Research analysts expect that Ashtead Group will post 19348.0005509 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

