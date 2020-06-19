Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) shares were up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.50 and last traded at $99.50, approximately 315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DLVHF shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

