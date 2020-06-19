DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC Purchases New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,660 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,313,511,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,048,684 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,768,454,000 after purchasing an additional 147,641 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $8,070,972,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,287,220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,922,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,365 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,679.43 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $2,722.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,323.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.80, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,443.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,072.92.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, with a total value of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,611.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

