David P. Bennett Sells 2,647 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO David P. Bennett sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $27,793.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 173,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,348. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FLEX opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.84. Flex Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.78.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,832,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 25.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 7,200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,300,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the first quarter valued at $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

