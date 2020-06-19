Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,790. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.10.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Daseke had a negative net margin of 18.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.90 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian Bonner bought 76,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $125,320.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,769.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko bought 108,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $169,431.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 98.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 112.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. 23.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

