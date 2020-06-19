Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Price Target Raised to $4.00 at Northland Securities

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daseke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of Daseke stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,790. Daseke has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $188.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $391.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.90 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Daseke will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Bonner purchased 76,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $125,320.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,769.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Shepko purchased 108,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $169,431.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 158,076 shares in the company, valued at $246,598.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

