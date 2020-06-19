DA Davidson Weighs in on HarborOne Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for HarborOne Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 16th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Compass Point cut their price objective on HarborOne Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $524.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 9.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HONE. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 40.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Joseph F. Casey bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

