Curecoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.55 Million (CURE)

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $8,812.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curecoin Profile

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,554,240 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Curecoin Coin Trading

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

