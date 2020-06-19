Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) vs. Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Head to Head Comparison

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Cryolife alerts:

Cryolife has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boston Scientific has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cryolife and Boston Scientific’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cryolife $276.22 million 3.19 $1.72 million $0.31 75.23 Boston Scientific $10.74 billion 4.78 $4.70 billion $1.58 23.22

Boston Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Cryolife. Boston Scientific is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cryolife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cryolife and Boston Scientific, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cryolife 0 1 4 0 2.80 Boston Scientific 0 2 20 3 3.04

Cryolife currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Boston Scientific has a consensus target price of $44.79, indicating a potential upside of 22.11%. Given Boston Scientific’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Boston Scientific is more favorable than Cryolife.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.0% of Cryolife shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Boston Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cryolife shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Boston Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cryolife and Boston Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cryolife -1.69% 2.55% 1.19% Boston Scientific 39.75% 18.24% 7.64%

Summary

Boston Scientific beats Cryolife on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries. The company also provides cardiac laser therapy products, which include laser consoles, related service and maintenance, and single-use, as well as fiber-optic hand-pieces for the treatment of coronary artery disease in patients with severe angina. In addition, it distributes E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system for the surgical and endovascular treatment; E-xtra DESIGN ENGINEERING products for the treatment of aortic vascular diseases; E-ventus BX, a balloon-expandable peripheral stent graft for the endovascular treatment of renal and pelvic arteries; E-liac, a stent graft used to treat aneurysmal iliac arteries, as well as aneurysmal iliac side branches; E-vita THORACIC 3G, a stent graft system for the endovascular treatment of thoracic aortic aneurysms; and E-tegra, an abdominal aortic aneurysms stent graft system for the endovascular treatment. Further, the company offers vascular preservation services; and synthetic vascular grafts for use in open aortic and peripheral vascular surgical procedures. The company serves physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare industries, as well as cardiac, vascular, thoracic, and general surgeons. CryoLife, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Kennesaw, Georgia.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems. It also provides medical technologies to diagnose and treat rate and rhythm disorders of the heart comprising 3-D cardiac mapping and navigation solutions, ablation catheters, diagnostic catheters, mapping catheters, intracardiac ultrasound catheters, delivery sheaths, and other accessories; spinal cord stimulator systems for the management of chronic pain; indirect decompression systems; and deep brain stimulation systems. In addition, the company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as various peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapies. Further, it provides stents, balloon catheters, wires, atherectomy systems to treat arterial diseases; thrombectomy and acoustic pulse thrombolysis systems, wires, and stents to treat venous diseases; and peripheral embolization devices, radioactive microspheres, ablation systems, and micro and drainage catheters to treat cancer. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.