Critical Survey: Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Cypress Energy Partners alerts:

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cypress Energy Partners $401.65 million 0.13 $16.01 million $0.88 4.88 NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.82 billion 0.33 -$106.16 million ($0.23) -12.35

Cypress Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions. NexTier Oilfield Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cypress Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Cypress Energy Partners has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a beta of 3.55, indicating that its share price is 255% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cypress Energy Partners and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cypress Energy Partners 3.59% 118.15% 8.07% NexTier Oilfield Solutions -7.70% -3.63% -1.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cypress Energy Partners and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cypress Energy Partners 0 0 1 0 3.00 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 5 7 0 2.58

Cypress Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.86%. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus target price of $3.64, suggesting a potential upside of 28.30%. Given Cypress Energy Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cypress Energy Partners is more favorable than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.2% of Cypress Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cypress Energy Partners beats NexTier Oilfield Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cypress Energy Partners Company Profile

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems. The Pipeline & Process Services segment offers hydrostatic testing services, including filling, pressure testing, and dewatering; chemical cleaning services; and other related services. The Water and Environmental Services segment owns and operates nine Environmental Protection Agency Class II saltwater disposal (SWD) facilities in the Williston Basin region of North Dakota. This segment also offers flowback water management services by disposing flowback water produced from hydraulic fracturing operations during the completion of oil and natural gas wells; provides water management services by disposing naturally occurring water that is extracted during the oil and natural gas production process; separates residual oil from the saltwater stream and sells it to third-parties; and manages SWD facilities. The company serves oil and natural gas producers, pipeline owners and operators, public utility or local distribution companies, trucking companies, and third-party purchasers of residual oil. Cypress Energy Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing. Its customers primarily include integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company has 29 hydraulic fracturing fleets, 34 wireline trucks, 24 cementing pumps, and other ancillary assets located in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Formation, the Bakken Formation, and other active oil and gas basins. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. is a subsidiary of Keane Investor Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Cypress Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cypress Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.