Costco Wholesale Co.’s May Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Analysts’ Estimates (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same store sales climbed 5.4% in the month of May. Costco Wholesale’s shares climbed by 0% in the first full-day of trading following the news.

COST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.43.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,495 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,170. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $299.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $133.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $260.94 and a 52-week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

